The 42nd annual Arida Christmas tree giveaway

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 42nd annual Arida Christmas tree giveaway took place on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The trees were given away on a first-come, first-served basis in the back parking lot of 3200 Elmwood Avenue, the former Philip Sheridan School.

"Take a beautiful tree," said John Deurr, the Elmwood Commons project manager. "There's a lot of trees that haven't even been opened up. There's quite a pile here that's still bundled in the original wrapping. And so there's plenty to choose from, all sorts of flavors, too, all sorts of breeds."

