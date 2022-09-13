The 11 Day Power Play Cancer Resource Center officially opens at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 11 Day Power Play Cancer Resource Center has officially opened at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The newly renovated space was made possible by donations from:

The 11 Day Power Play

The community

Buffalo Sabres

West Herr Automotive Group

Michael and Michelle Gacioch

The Zeron Foundation

It is located on the first floor of the main hospital. Roswell Park said it is a place where patients and their families can find information, support, comfort and connection.

“Knowing our patients and their loved ones have a dedicated area at Roswell Park to seek relief, have a quiet moment, educate themselves on what’s ahead and connect with other people in the cancer community is amazing. And knowing it is made possible by support from the community is even better.” - Martha Hickey, manager of the resource center

Services in the new center include:

Patient education

Wellness activities

Self-care

Materials for entertainment and comfort

Roswell Park said the center will work in conjunction with the Elevate Salon, which opened earlier this year, to offer wigs and hair coverings to cancer patients experiencing hair loss due to treatment.

“On behalf of The 11 Day Power Play organization and its supporters, we know this beautiful new space will provide the necessary respite, hope and resources cancer patients and their families need. We are proud and honored to have it bear The 11 Day Power Play name.” - Amy Lesakowski, co-founder and Executive Director of The 11 Day Power Play

7 Weather Chief Meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, who has played in The 11 Day Power Play, toured the new center Tuesday.

Earlier this year the new Cell Therapy Center at Roswell Park was named for The 11 Day Power Play.