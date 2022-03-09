New Cell Therapy Center at Roswell Park named for The 11 Day Power Play

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The new Cell Therapy Center at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center was named for The 11 Day Power Play Monday.

"The 11 Day Power Play Cell Therapy Center" was unveiled in a private ceremony in recognition of the $4.5 million The 11 Day Power Play has donated to Roswell since 2017.

"Through the new center, researchers will investigate new cellular therapy options, a type of immunotherapy which uses reengineered cells to help a patient’s immune system identify and attack cancer cells. This therapeutic approach is quickly becoming an option for a greater range of cancer types, in many cases allowing patients to move away from more toxic chemotherapies," a release says.

The 11 Day Power Play was co-founded by Mike and Amy Lesakowski in 2016, eight years after Amy was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. It has donated $7.2 million to cancer causes in WNY, including the $4.5 million to Roswell.