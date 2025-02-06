The 10 percent tariff on China could impact what you pay for auto repairs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Trump administration's recent imposition of a 10% tariff on Chinese imports is expected to affect American consumers, particularly in the auto repair industry.

The tariffs, announced on Tuesday, target a wide range of Chinese goods, prompting China to schedule counter-tariffs set to begin next Monday.

READ MORE: Trump's tariff strategy provokes Chinese countermeasure with new import taxes

Experts warn that this trade conflict could lead to higher prices for products such as laptops, toys, and car repairs.

"The 10% tariff will lead to increased costs that ultimately fall on American businesses and consumers," stated the Auto Care Association, highlighting China's significant role as a supplier of auto parts to the U.S.

Nelson Nirelli, owner of Nirelli's Auto Service in Buffalo, expressed concerns about the impact of the tariffs on his business.

"I'd say 90 percent," he said, referring to the percentage of auto parts sourced from China.

Nirelli explained that the tariffs could result in higher costs for his customers, as many of the parts he uses, such as brake pads and rotors, are manufactured in China.

Nirelli noted that while a 10% increase might seem small initially, it can add up significantly, especially for larger repair jobs.

"If you have a big job, it could be a hundred dollars or more to the customer," he explained. "It's just nothing we can control. It's just we'll have to pass it on to the consumer. "

As the tariffs remain in place indefinitely, Nirelli hopes for a resolution that might encourage domestic manufacturing of auto parts, potentially stabilizing prices in the future.

"Maybe this is a wake-up call, and some of the manufacturers in the USA will start making parts," Nirelli said. "I mean that's the only way we can control it to keep the prices fair."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.