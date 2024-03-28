‘That’s more of a bigger city price’: Total Solar Eclipse spikes cost of rental cars

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Total Solar Eclipse is just a few short days away, and if you’re renting a car the weekend before April 8, prepare for prices 3 to 4 times more than normal.

For the past few months, we’ve told you just how tough it could be to find a place to stay for a reasonable rate:

Senior travel consultant with AAA of Western and Central New York Renee Pilley spoke with 7 News about how these price hikes aren’t just impacting housing… but also rental cars.

“It’s amazing to us as to how high the prices have become,” Pilley said. “Well, the rental car thing is really surprising.”

Here is the list of prices for three major car rental companies over the next three weekends. All prices are the daily rates for a full-size sedan from Saturday until Monday.

Hertz



March 30 – April 1 (Easter): $57.61 per day April 6-8 (Eclipse): $234.59 per day April 13-15: $40.76 per day

Enterprise



March 30 – April 1 (Easter): $57.09 per day April 6-8 (Eclipse): $150.98 per day April 13-15: $46.17 per day

Avis



March 30 – April 1 (Easter): $81.19 per day April 6-8 (Eclipse): $167.99 per day April 13-15: $40.79 per day

“That’s more of a bigger city price,” Pilley said.

A Hertz spokesperson tells 7 News “Saturday April 6, is showing a 3000% increase in advanced bookings for the eclipse path cities compared to the previous year.”

This would potentially make that weekend the busiest and most expensive weekend to visit Western New York all year.

“Other than usual Easter and Christmas, this is probably one of the busiest weeks that you would see to come to Buffalo for travel,” Pilley said.

Pilley recommends people compare prices to save money but warns that it’ll be expensive no matter which company you choose to book through.