'Everybody wants to see this': Get ready! The total solar eclipse is less than 100 days away

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Can you believe it? We are less than 100 days from the total solar eclipse in Western New York.

Andrea Czopp, COO of Destination Niagara USA, said they are already gearing up for the big day in Niagara Falls.

"We expect it to be big and wonderful and hopefully dry and sunny," Czopp said, "April is usually a time of year where we're just ramping up for our really busy summer season. So, April is usually pretty quiet. We get some visitors but nothing like what we're going to see."

Czopp said with thousands expected to travel to our area, hotels are booking up fast despite how expensive they might be.

"But people are paying for it. Everybody wants to see this. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience this, so the hotels are going to do exceptionally well," she added.

Here's a look at the cost of some hotels per night in Niagara Falls from April 6th through April 9th for a family of four:



Hampton Inn Niagara Falls - $799

Double Tree by Hilton - $793

Sheraton - $1140

"We've even heard from Airbnbs who are booking up really fast so we're expecting it to be a really big crowd," Czopp said.

She said travelers stopping through town can check out the artist they commissioned who does all the designs for eclipse destinations.

WKBW Czopp said travelers stopping through town can check out the designs from the artist they commissioned who does all the artwork for eclipse destinations.

Kevin Williams, Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium director at Buffalo State University said during the eclipse we'll have just under four minutes of totality.

"You really need those eclipse glasses if you're looking at the sun because otherwise you'll do damage to your eyes," Williams said," When the sun is totally blocked out. It will be safe to take off your eclipse glasses and then you'll be able to look at the corona that kind of outer part of the sun that we don't normally see. you'll be able to see some stars and planets."

WKBW Kevin Williams is the director of the Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium at Buffalo State.

He said there's a lot of excitement on Buff State's campus with two eclipse events before April and an eclipse fest on the football field. On February 15, Fred Espenak will speak on campus about the eclipse. On March 8, there will be a beer-tasting event on campus called "Eclipse and Sips."

Tickets for the April 8th event will be on sale soon Williams said.

"We can accommodate up to 2500 people and honestly, I'm expecting it to sell out just because the eclipse is such a big event," he said.

So whether it's in Niagara Falls or Buffalo — get ready because Williams said we won't see another one in Buffalo until 2144.

"So if you miss it in April, here in buffalo, you have to either travel somewhere else or travel in time," William said laughing.