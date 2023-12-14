Texas man pleads guilty to rape of 12-year-old Orchard Park child

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 28-year-old James Q. Carollo of Crosby, Texas pleaded guilty Wednesday in State Supreme Court to one count of first-degree rape.

According to Orchard Park police, Carollo was the live-in boyfriend of the victim's mother. The district attorney's office says Carollo forcibly engaged in sexual intercourse with the 12-year-old victim between July 2020 and September 2020.

Carollo lived with the victim and the mother for approximately three years, before moving back to his former Texas residence in 2022. After his departure, the victim and the mother reported the abuse to the Orchard Park Police Department. Carollo was arrested in July of 2023 in Houston, Texas. The next month, he was returned to Western New York after he waived extradition.

Carollo pleaded guilty to the highest count in the indictment. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison and continues to be held without bail.