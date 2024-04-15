Tesla layoffs to impact some South Buffalo employees at Gigafactory plant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Company-wide layoffs at Tesla will impact some employees at its South Buffalo facility, 7 News has learned.

A source contacted our newsroom after she says she received an email Sunday, informing her that her last day of work was April 14.

This appears to be part of a larger cost-cutting effort across the company. The Associated Press reports Tesla is planning to lay off about a tenth of its workforce, following dismal first-quarter sales.

In the email to the former employee, Tesla wrote "over the years, we have grown rapidly with multiple factories scaling around the globe. With this rapid growth there has been duplication of roles and job functions in certain areas. As we prepare the company for our next phase of growth, it is extremely important to look at every aspect of the company for cost reductions and increasing productivity."

The email continues, "Unfortunately as a result, your position has been eliminated by this restructuring."

7 News is working to learn just how many employees at the Tesla Gigafactory 2 plant in South Buffalo may have been impacted.

In 2022, New York State reported that the Buffalo facility employed 1,636 people.

According to the AP, Tesla sales fell sharply late last year, as competition increased worldwide, electric vehicle sales growth slowed, and price cuts failed to attract more buyers.

"The company said it delivered 386,810 vehicles from January through March, nearly 9% below the 423,000 it sold in the same quarter of last year," as reported by the AP.

This comes nearly six months after 7 News uncovered health concerns inside Tesla's South Buffalo facility. Employees reached out about bed bug outbreak in the building. You can more reporter Derek Heid's report here.