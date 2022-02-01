Tesla exceeds job commitments, State says

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tesla submitted its jobs and investment report to New York State, far exceeding its requirements, according to a spokesperson for Empire State Development.

The Gigafactory in South Buffalo had a 1,460 job requirement that needed to be met by Dec. 31, 2021.

In November Tesla reported having 1,557 jobs in Buffalo (1,536 FTE and 21 part time).

The latest report shows an employment total of 1,636 at the Buffalo plant —176 more jobs than required.

These figures will need to be verified by Empire State Development, according to its spokesperson.

MORE: NYS to sell equipment used by Tesla and Panasonic at Buffalo's Riverbend

Tesla is also reporting a cumulative investment in New York State of over $1 billion, more than $560M over the current obligation.

"While navigating the challenges of the pandemic, Tesla managed to grow its operation by diversifying to include work on charging systems and Tesla’s autonomous and self-driving vehicle initiatives- demonstrating its commitment to building the Gigafactory into a world-class advanced manufacturing center while expanding its business throughout New York State," said Pamm Lent, ESD Spokesperson.

If Tesla did not meet its requirements, it could have faced a $41 million penalty.