Terry Pegula's net worth has jumped $3 billion since buying the Buffalo Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Terry Pegula is not exactly hurting for money these days.

According to the Forbes List of Billionaires, Pegula, owner of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, is now worth $6.8 billion. That ranks him 403rd on the list.

The 73-year-old made a lot of his money originally in oil and gas. But he eventually sold off his assets and created a sports empire in Buffalo.

In 2011, Pegula bought the Sabres for $189 million. A few years later, in 2014, he purchased the Bills for $1.4 billion. Since acquiring the Bills, Pegula's net worth has jumped about $3 billion.