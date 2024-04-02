Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Terry Pegula's net worth has jumped $3 billion since buying the Buffalo Bills

Pegula, owner of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, is now worth $6.8 billion, according to the 2024 Forbes List of Billionaires
PEGULA THUMB.png
WKBW
PEGULA THUMB.png
Posted at 3:47 PM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 15:47:54-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Terry Pegula is not exactly hurting for money these days.

According to the Forbes List of Billionaires, Pegula, owner of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, is now worth $6.8 billion. That ranks him 403rd on the list.

The 73-year-old made a lot of his money originally in oil and gas. But he eventually sold off his assets and created a sports empire in Buffalo.

In 2011, Pegula bought the Sabres for $189 million. A few years later, in 2014, he purchased the Bills for $1.4 billion. Since acquiring the Bills, Pegula's net worth has jumped about $3 billion.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!