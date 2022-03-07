Ten Thousand Villages on Elmwood turns 75, celebrates female artisans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to support women on International Women's Day, a trip to Elmwood Avenue could help you leave an international impact. Ten Thousand Villages is celebrating 75 years nationwide and 40 years in Buffalo.

"We want to say thank you to those who come shop with us and support our mission as a store, the fair trade, the non-profit, it's not easy work, but we're happy to be doing it," said Claire Werynski, store manager.

As they celebrate this milestone, they're also celebrating women this month. But their support for women is global and happens year-round.

"We highlight all of our women, all the time, close to 70% of what is made here is by women," said Werynski.

Thousands of female artisans from Kenya to Peru hand make baskets, jewelry, clothes and more and they make a living based on your purchases here in Buffalo.

"It's especially important because it's in areas that these women could be without work," said Werynski.

They'll have a table of women-made items for you to shop in March 8, International Women's Day.

"But it really goes beyond that in the store. Most everything is handmade by women here, really just family talent going generations," said Werynski.