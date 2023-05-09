Watch Now
Ten Lives Club, Buddy's Second Chance searching for WNY's finest to be part of calendar fundraiser

Posted at 7:56 AM, May 09, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Ten Lives Club and Buddy's Second Chance Rescue are searching for Western New York's Finest to be in their Police & Rescue Animal Calendar.

Last year, the shelters partnered with West Seneca Police for their calendar, highlighting officers and the shelters' rescue animals. They say it was such a success, other departments wanted in. But there's only room for 12 officers, so the shelters are holding a special contest.

They're taking nominations for WNY police officers who deserve to be in the calendar. Then, you vote! The top 12 officers with the most votes will be featured.

Every dollar raised by the calendars will go to saving dogs and cats through the shelter.

Officers of any gender are invited to participate! You can nominate an officer and vote on GoGoPhotoContest.com/SearchingForWNYsFinest

