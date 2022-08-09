Several animal rescue organizations team up with West Seneca Police to raise money for animal shelters

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buddy’s Second Chance and Ten Lives Club are teaming up Tuesday with the West Seneca Police Department for a photo shoot with adoptable animals.

The pictures will then feature several seven-week-old husky and shepherd mix along with kittens in a calendar designed to raise money for both rescue shelters.

The founder of Buddy’s Second Chance, Julie Starr, tells 7 News this is a big help for her organization, which gets 60 dogs a month from the Buffalo area and kill shelters across the country.

“These puppies actually came from the reservation,” says Julie Starr, founder of Buddy’s Second Chance. “Their mom was tied up. She was pregnant, and the house was abandoned, so she gave birth to seven beautiful fluffy puppies that week.”

Several kittens will also be featured in the calendar while waiting for a forever home.

“It’s so sad that in other places, they are euthanized, so Buddy’s Second Chance they save them, and Ten Lives Club we save our local cats,” says Kimberly LaRussa, public relations manager of Ten Lives Club. “And sometimes out-of-state cats as well. They deserve a chance.”

The West Seneca Police Department says this collaboration with both shelters is an example of reaching out to those in need.

“West Seneca Police is all about the community, and this is just another way of helping out,” says Rick Galli, dispatcher of West Seneca Police Department. “And do some good and get these loving little animals to be adopted into forever homes.”

The calendars covered with all cute faces should be ready this fall.

“It’s heartwarming to see an organization like the police department step up to help,” says LaRussa. “It shows that there’s goodness in the world.”

If you’re interested in how you can help change the lives of several of these rescue animals, you can click on this link here.