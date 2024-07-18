Ten legendary musicians join the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo boasts a vibrant musical legacy. And this week, The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame added ten new names to a long list of inspiring and influential artists to come out of the Queen City.

The Class of 2024 inductees include:



Phil Aguglia

Anthony Casuccio

Hank D’Amico

The Krew Brothers Band

Rishon Odel

Donna Rose

Tom Russo

Christopher Swist

Jim Yeomans

Joe Zappo

All ten of the inductees listed above will officially enter the Hall of Fame during the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 9, 2024, at Samuel's Grande Manor followed by a Live Concert performance on October 10, 2024.

The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame was established to celebrate the region's musicians and musical history, enriching and enhancing the cultural fabric of the community. Spanning across Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties, it serves a diverse population of over 1.3 million people in Western New York.

