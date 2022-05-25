Ten days after Tops mass shooting, Buffalo reacts to Texas school shooting

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Just ten days after ten people were killed at Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo yet another mass shooting happened.

"I’m shaking right now, that's how nervous I am,” Valencia Motley said.

This time in an elementary school in Texas, where children and teachers were massacred.

"Where are we safe at? We're not safe at the grocery store, we're not safe at schools,” Motley said.

According to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, 14 students and a teacher are dead following a shooting at an elementary school in Texas. The gunman, believed to be 18 years old, is dead. This is just over a week after the mass shooting at Tops in Buffalo: "where are we safe at?" @WKBW pic.twitter.com/sLeAsmKURV — Natalie Fahmy (@NatalieFahmy) May 24, 2022

“Just living, its too scary,” Rickie Barber said. “Just to walk out your door, you worry 'am I going to make it back in one piece?'"

Barber said the shooting at Tops was shocking enough but hearing that an 18-year-old shot students at an elementary school is chilling.

"These are kids,” Barber said. “They have their whole life ahead of them. They didn't even live to see 8th grade.”

Some said this is what hate winning looks like.

"These are the days we are living in and it’s a shame but it’s a fact,” Juan Sharp said. “And this is the result of evil."

"What's going on in the world that its normal to shoot somebody,” Barber said.

And the feeling of hope is slowly drifting away.

“Another one will happen and another one will happen,” Motley said. “Why is anyone allowed to come and mess up a community."

"It just hurts your heart and your soul,” Sharp said. “It’s like it’s your own family.”

In a statement, New York State United Teachers said: