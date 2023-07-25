Teenage boy drowns at Woodlawn Beach

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 16-year-old from Lackawanna died Monday night while swimming at Woodlawn Beach State Park.

According to New York State Police, two teenage boys were in the water around 5:30 p.m. when one of the boys, Aidan Walden, couldn't keep his head above water. Other beachgoers helped remove Walden from the lake. A witness tells 7 News a lifeguard performed CPR before the Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Company arrived.

Walden was taken to South Buffalo Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe has been created by Walden's aunt to raise funds to help cover funeral arrangements and says in part:

"Aidan was a outgoing young man who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, camping trips to Deep Woods with his grandma (Uma) swimming, playstation and riding his bike. Aidan was the son of the late Richard M. Walden. He is survived by his (mother) Angela Harrer, (sister) Ava Walden, (stepmother) Dessi Walden, maternal (grandmother) Robin Harrer, aunts, uncles and cousins. The funds raised will cover funeral arrangements and a burial, he will be laid to rest beside his late father, Richard Walden."

This is believed to be the first drowning at Woodlawn since 2007, when 10-year-old Bethany Rose Morgan of East Aurora died while swimming in the lake.