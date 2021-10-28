Teen who pleaded guilty to causing crash that seriously injured BPD officer sentenced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Rochester teen that previously pleaded guilty to unlawfully fleeing and causing a crash that seriously injured a Buffalo police officer was sentenced Thursday.
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced the 16-year-old male was sentenced in Erie County Court to nine years in prison and three years post-release supervision.
In September, the teen pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of assault on a peace officer, police officer, firefighter or emergency medical services professional and one count of unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the second degree.
29-year-old Buffalo police officer Jonathan Negron was seriously injured and knocked unconscious as a result of the crash. The district attorney's office said he was hospitalized for several weeks with serious head and spinal injuries and continues to recover.
Instead of stopping the vehicle to allow police to investigate, this adolescent offender sped off through the streets of Buffalo and Cheektowaga, putting the lives of everyone in his path in danger. His reckless actions caused serious injuries to a Buffalo Police officer who could have been killed by the impact of that crash. I wish Officer Jonathan Negron well in his continued recovery. I hope that he feels that justice has been served by this teenager pleading guilty to all of the charges against him and being sentenced to a term of imprisonment.