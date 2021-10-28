Teen who pleaded guilty to causing crash that seriously injured BPD officer sentenced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Rochester teen that previously pleaded guilty to unlawfully fleeing and causing a crash that seriously injured a Buffalo police officer was sentenced Thursday.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced the 16-year-old male was sentenced in Erie County Court to nine years in prison and three years post-release supervision.

In September, the teen pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of assault on a peace officer, police officer, firefighter or emergency medical services professional and one count of unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the second degree.

29-year-old Buffalo police officer Jonathan Negron was seriously injured and knocked unconscious as a result of the crash. The district attorney's office said he was hospitalized for several weeks with serious head and spinal injuries and continues to recover.