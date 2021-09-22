Rochester teen pleads guilty to unlawfully fleeing, causing crash that seriously injured BPD officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Rochester teen has pleaded guilty to unlawfully fleeing and causing a crash that seriously injured a Buffalo police officer in June.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced a 16-year-old male from Rochester pleaded guilty Wednesday in Erie County Court to one count of assault on a peace officer, police officer, firefighter or emergency medical services professional and one count of unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle in the second degree.

On June 3 around 1:00 p.m. police received the report of a white vehicle with four suspects with a gun on Crossman Avenue near Genesee Street. 29-year-old Buffalo police officer Jonathan Negron responded to the call, located a vehicle that matched the description and attempted a traffic stop but the car fled the scene and a pursuit followed.

During the pursuit the car continued through parts C District and went on to Pine Ridge Road eventually ending up at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Upon exiting the cemetery the suspect's vehicle crossed Harlem Road, struck a pole and came to a rest after striking two parked cars in a parking lot at Mafalda Drive and Harlem Road. As the pole was falling to the ground it went through the window of the Negron's patrol vehicle, striking him.

Negron was seriously injured and knocked unconscious. Other officers picked up Negron and transported him to ECMC in a Buffalo police vehicle. The district attorney's office says Negron was hospitalized for several weeks with serious head and spinal injuries and continues to recover.

According to the district attorney's office there were four people in the vehicle including the 16 year-old Rochester male who was the driver. They all fled on foot after the vehicle came to a stop but were quickly taken into custody.

“Instead of stopping the vehicle to allow police to investigate, this adolescent offender sped off through the Buffalo and Cheektowaga, putting the lives of everyone on those streets in danger. His reckless actions caused serious injuries to a Buffalo Police officer who could have been killed by the impact of that crash. I wish Officer Negron a speedy recovery. I hope that he feels that justice has been served by this individual pleading guilty to all of the charges against him,” said Flynn.

The 16-year-old remains held in the Erie County Youth Service Center and faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on October 28.