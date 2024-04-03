Teen sentenced to prison in connection to deadly shooting on Spaulding Street in 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a 16-year-old boy from Buffalo, who was denied youthful offender status, was sentenced in Erie County Court to 3 ½ to 10 years in state prison. The sentence is the maximum he could have received.

The district attorney's office said on June 26, 2022, Buffalo police responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Spaulding Avenue and found the victim, 24-year-old Morrell Buster, Jr., dead in the middle of the road from a gunshot wound to his neck. The juvenile offender, who was 14 years old at the time of the crime, shot Buster with an illegal gun. The weapon was not recovered.

In July 2022 Buster's family was demanding that the shooter come forward.

WATCH: Family of the 24-year-old killed on Spaulding Street Sunday demands justice

According to the district attorney's office, the juvenile offender was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon by a jury in January 2024.