Family of the 24-year-old killed on Spaulding Street Sunday demands justice

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The family of 24-year-old Morrell Buster III is demanding the individual who took their loved one's life turn themselves in. Buster was shot and killed around 12:30 in the morning Sunday on Spaulding Street in Buffalo.

"Turn yourself in... You have to handle the consequences of what you did," Tiffany Haygood, Buster's cousin, said.

Buster's family said he left a family party to walk to the store when he was shot.

"He collapsed trying to make it back to his sister's house. That was a disturbing situation. It alarmed the whole family," Pastor Tim Newkirk of GYC Ministries said.

Family

Buster's family said he was a sweet, kind family oriented guy. They said he found joy in being a father to his 4-year-old son.

"[It's] hurtful. Because you have to realize you're going to see him and not his dad anymore. I'm a child that my mother got murdered when she was young," Haygood said.

Haygood said she understands the pain Buster's son will now face, and knows what he needs to get through it.

"Hopefully with prayer and strength because that's what he's going to need. As long as I'm around, there's going to be that," Haygood said.

Buster's family marched down Spaulding Street to show that they won't forget, and are demanding justice.

"The community has to understand that we have to embrace losses like this. We have to let that become the beacon that turns on the initiative to go out and do something about the heinous crimes that are being committed with guns," Pastor Newkirk said.