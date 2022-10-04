Teen indicted for stabbing another student at Buffalo School of Culinary Arts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a 16-year-old girl from Buffalo was arraigned Monday before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case, a designated Youth Part judge, on an indictment charging her with one count of second-degree assault.

The district attorney's office said on September 13, the 16-year-old girl allegedly stabbed another student, a 17-year-old girl, with a knife during a fight that occurred inside a restroom at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management. The 17-year-old victim spent two days in the hospital to be treated for multiple stab wounds to her back and continues to recover.

The 16-year-old is scheduled to return on November 1 and continues to remain held without bail in the custody of the Erie County Youth Services Center.

“I want the youth in our community to understand that there are serious consequences to engaging in any criminal behavior – especially inside of a school. This violent behavior will not be tolerated and my office will continue to aggressively prosecute these cases in Youth Part. My thoughts and prayers continue to be with the victim as she recovers from the injuries she sustained during this attack." - Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn

The school district released the following statement after the incident: