Teen indicted for bringing gun inside Bennett Community School Campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A teen has been indicted for bringing a loaded illegal handgun inside of Bennett Community School Campus.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced a 15-year-old boy was arraigned in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The incident occurred on December 16, 2021 when police responded to the campus to investigate the report of a gun inside. A shelter-in-place was issued as Buffalo police searched the building and officers allegedly found a loaded illegal handgun inside of a backpack.

The 15-year-old boy is scheduled to return February 23 and continues to remain released on $25,000 bail posted after his initial arraignment in Youth Part.