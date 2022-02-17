Teen indicted for bringing gun inside Bennett Community School Campus

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A teen has been indicted for bringing a loaded illegal handgun inside of Bennett Community School Campus.
The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced a 15-year-old boy was arraigned in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.
The incident occurred on December 16, 2021 when police responded to the campus to investigate the report of a gun inside. A shelter-in-place was issued as Buffalo police searched the building and officers allegedly found a loaded illegal handgun inside of a backpack.
The 15-year-old boy is scheduled to return February 23 and continues to remain released on $25,000 bail posted after his initial arraignment in Youth Part.
While I am thankful that no one was injured during this incident, this teenager is accused of committing one of the most concerning and serious offenses - bringing a loaded handgun into school. Anyone who commits or threatens to commit a crime at any school in Erie County will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.