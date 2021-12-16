Student appears in court after loaded handgun was recovered from bookbag at Bennett High School

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The student taken into custody after a loaded handgun was recovered from a student's bookbag at Bennett High School Thursday appeared in court Friday.

According to police, the handgun was recovered after a tip was received. The Erie County District Attorney's office said a 15-year-old male student was arraigned Thursday evening and is charged with one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The teen appeared before Youth Part Judge Kelly Brinkworth Friday and bail was set at $25,000. He is scheduled to return December 21 for a felony hearing.

“I am thankful that no one was injured during this incident today," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Thursday. "This teenager is accused of committing one of the most serious and concerning offenses - bringing a loaded handgun into his school. I am committed to keeping our schools safe. Any crime, or threat of a potential crime, at a school in Erie County will be thoroughly investigated by my office and our partners in law enforcement. My office will continue to file motions requesting that any case involving a juvenile found in possession of an illegal gun, especially on school grounds, remain in Youth Part to ensure that these teenage offenders are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

The Buffalo Public School District released the following statement, Thursday night.