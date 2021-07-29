Teen facing second degree murder charge, accused of killing girlfriend inside a vehicle at MLK Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo teen is facing murder charge, he is accused of killing his girlfriend inside a vehicle at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park in April.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 19-year-old Mushagdusa R. Nankumba was arraigned Thursday on an indictment charging him with one count of murder in the second degree.

Nankumba is accused of killing his girlfriend, 18-year-old Larrinsha Johnson, inside a vehicle at Martin Luther King, Jr. Park on April 17.

Officials say the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that the victim died from asphyxia due to strangulation and Nankumba allegedly beat and strangled Johnson.

He is scheduled to return September 29 for a pre-trial conference and continues to remain held without bail.