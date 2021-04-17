Watch
18-year-old woman dead; 18-year-old man charged with murder following homicide at MLK Park

Posted at 11:22 AM, Apr 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-17 11:22:35-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say an 18-year-old woman is dead and an 18-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder following a homicide at MLK Park, early Saturday morning.

Upon arrival officers found an 18-year-old dead around 2:30 a.m. and were able to locate a suspect shortly after.

Officials say an 18-year-old Buffalo man has been charged with second degree murder, and it appears to be a domestic incident.

Erie County medical examiners are scheduled to perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

