18-year-old woman dead; 18-year-old man charged with murder following homicide at MLK Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say an 18-year-old woman is dead and an 18-year-old man has been charged with second degree murder following a homicide at MLK Park, early Saturday morning.

Upon arrival officers found an 18-year-old dead around 2:30 a.m. and were able to locate a suspect shortly after.

Officials say an 18-year-old Buffalo man has been charged with second degree murder, and it appears to be a domestic incident.

Erie County medical examiners are scheduled to perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.