Teen accused of killing a 16-year-old girl in Buffalo rejects plea deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A teenager accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old girl in Buffalo last summer has rejected a plea deal from prosecutors.

Investigators said Emily Keiper was shot in August 2022 while in the passenger seat of a car on Elmer Avenue. She was taken to ECMC where she was pronounced dead. Two teens were charged and the one accused of pulling the trigger declined a plea deal Monday.

Keiper's family told 7 News that they're frustrated that their fight for justice must continue.

"This has been a very long almost year for me and my family, and the pain is still like it was yesterday," said Michele Keiper, Emily's mother.

Michele and her family filled the courtroom Monday and watched as the teen accused of pulling the trigger declined a plea deal with a 20-year sentence.

"Once again in court today he showed no remorse whatsoever, and the plea is now off the table. So it is going to be drawn out a little longer but hopefully the outcome will be he will do life and not get out," said Michele.

Lawyers tell 7 News the teen will go to trial where he faces a long list of charges including murder and attempted robbery. If found guilty, he could face 25 years to life.

Michele and her family are hoping for the maximum sentence.

"This is a pain like no other that we've all been going through. We miss her every day so hopefully, he doesn't ever get the chance to do this to anyone else," said Michele.