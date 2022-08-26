Teens charged in murder of Niagara Falls 16-year-old appear in court, one to start high school next month

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The two teens charged in the shooting death of 16-year-old Emily Keiper appeared in court Friday afternoon.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Keiper was shot and killed last Friday night on Elmer Avenue while in the passenger seat of a car. The Niagara Falls teen was taken to ECMC where authorities said she later died. Keiper was weeks away from starting her junior year at Niagara Falls High School.

The suspects— 17-year-old and 14-year-old males, both charged with second-degree murder and first-degree attempted robbery— were in Erie County Family Court on Friday afternoon, one week after the shooting, for felony hearings.

Police said the teens attempted to rob a 20-year-old man who was in the same vehicle as Keiper, and in the course of the attempted robbery Keiper was shot and killed.

On Friday Judge Brenda Freedman announced that the court will withhold the names of both teen suspects due to their age.

The 17-year-old, referred to as "JR," walked into family court in handcuffs to listen to the court proceedings. He sat next to his legal representative. He is expected to return to court as early as next month. His case could be moved to superior court.

As "JR" left the courtroom he smirked to his loved ones that were there, one woman said to him "I love you."

Minutes after, "RK" entered the courtroom in plain black clothes, having posted the set $50,000 bail after being arrested. He is expected to return to family court on September 9.

The mother of "RK" sat in the courtroom closing her eyes, with her thumb and index finger pinching the bridge of her nose.

"This is a very sad situation for everyone involved," said Florina Altshiler, RK's counsel, who has also served as a 7 News legal analyst. She said RK is expected to start high school in the coming weeks.

"He is due to start his freshman year of high school in September," said Altshiler. "He is a 14-year-old child . . . very soft spoken."

Altshiler said "RK" is not accused of pulling the trigger on the gun that killed Keiper, or handling the weapon.

In the meantime, Keiper's loved ones continue to mourn the 16-year-old. The Niagara Falls Junior Football Club is collecting donations at its first home football game on Sunday for the Keiper family. More information can be found here.

Friends of the Keiper family have also set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses. You can find the GoFundMe here.

