'Team Lucas': 5-year-old Luke Roller's cancer fight

Lancaster, N.Y. (WKBW)— A Lancaster family is facing an unimaginable challenge—twice.

Five-year-old Luke Roller was diagnosed in early May with high-risk neuroblastoma, an aggressive childhood cancer. Doctors discovered a large tumor behind his liver, which has spread to his diaphragm and is now pressing on his organs.

His treatment plan will span at least 15 months and include multiple rounds of chemotherapy, radiation, stem cell transplants, and surgery.

Luke’s parents, Dawn and Bill Roller, are by his side full-time. And they know this road well—because Dawn is also a cancer warrior.

The beloved St. Mary’s Elementary School teacher was diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer in 2022. She continues to focus on healing while helping Luke fight.

The couple say their days now revolve around hospital visits, treatment milestones, and finding joy in small, quiet moments. “We do puzzles together more, we color, we watch movies,” Dawn said. “I’m so appreciative of every single moment.”

Support from the community has poured in—through a GoFundMe, donations, and now a fundraiser from the Lancaster Village Flower Company.

The shop created a special floral arrangement called “Blooms of Bravery” in honor of the family. For every purchase made in June, $10 will go directly to the Rollers to help with medical bills and everyday expenses.

“Everybody in the community has been phenomenal,” Dawn said. “They’ve done everything for us. We can’t thank them enough.”

The “Blooms of Bravery” arrangement is available online only here, through the end of this weekend.

You can support the Roller family or donate directly through their GoFundMe.

