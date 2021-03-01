Taste of Buffalo planning in-person festival this July

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Western New York festival staple is planning to return in-person this summer. Taste of Buffalo will be a ticketed event, on July 10 and 11, 2021.

The two-day festival will be back on Delaware Avenue showcasing the best restaurants have to offer.

"We are working with our state and county officials to follow all safety guidelines that may be in place come this July. We hope this announcement gies our community something to look forward to this summer and sends a message to our local restaurants that better days are ahead," said Taste of Buffalo chair Amber Hartman.

There will be multiple sessions over the weekend. The shifts have not been announced.

Details on where to buy tickets will be released closer to the festival.