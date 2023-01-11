Taking a ride with the Franciscans on "Friars, Fries & Frosties"

HAMBURG, NY (WKBW-TV) — Three friars at St. Francis High School put together a regular YouTube segment called "Friars, Fries and Frosties". They have a car loaded with cameras and sound equipment and take a faculty member along for a ride to a Wendy's Drive-thru.

Brother Tim Blanchard says it was a way to make the teachers more relatable to the students, adding "It was that grocery store scenario. If you see your teacher at the grocery do you say hello or run and hide?"

Their first episode was with the schools much loved and longtime coach Jerry Smith. It has been a way to promote the school and have some fun.

Brother Tim says he got the idea from "Car Karaoke", "I was a big fan of James Corden but we don't sing, we're all terrible singers."

You can follow their exploits in "Friars, Fries and Frosties" on YouTube.

