Take-out fish fries kept the Bellevue Hotel going during the COVID closures

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY (WKBW-TV) — When Brian Goeseke, his dad Bill and their partner Darrin Kubik bought the Bellevue Hotel in 2021 it needed a lot of work. Brian says "The roof had collapsed, it was a full gut-two floors had to be remodeled."

According to Brian the building dates back to the 1800's and was at one time a popular hotel. It was originally constructed with Greek Revival features.

For the past twenty years Brian and his partners have provided plenty of TLC to the historcal structure. Brian says the community rallied around the place during the COVID closures and that the fish fry take-out business kept the place going.

It's the Bellevue Hotel fish fry that the Fish Fry Gal stopped in to review. She travels around Western New York checking out fish fry places. In the past 10 years she has reviewed more than sixty fish fries. The Fish Fry Gal's review of the Bellevue Hotel Fish Fry can be found at her Facebook Page.

The Bellevue Hotel is at 544 Como Park Boulevard, Cheektowaga, NY

