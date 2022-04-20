Take a nap at work with new mobile nap center, coming in May

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Email notifications, meetings, messages and more have many of us busy at work all day long. With added stress for some, burnout happens often, but a new business wants to bring breaks to you.

"We want the place to feel like home, so when you come in here, you feel like you're walking into home, take your power nap, go back into work and be more productive," said Joel Arcadipani, Co-founder of The Nap Experience.

It started years ago as a joke between friends, then turned into reality for Arcadipani and his wife Sandy.

"My wife was at work and found herself so often needing to just nod off, you know and she basically kept telling herself, if a bus would drive up here, I would take a nap in a second," said Arcadipani.

So they bought an RV, renovated it to include five beds. The plan is to park it near businesses in WNY so employees can take a break. Employers can sponsor a day for their employees.

"We would go to their parking lot and people can book online, pay online and as you can see we've got curtains here, we can close the curtains, rest, relax, nap," said Arcadipani.

You have the choice between a 20 and 50 minute nap session and when your time is up, a vibrating alarm will gently wake you. If you oversleep, there is a fee.

What are the rules?



Shoes off/Clothing on Facility No food (including gum) or drinks Phones must be on silent No talking Single occupancy only No pets or animals allowed Video surveillance for your safety Must be 18 years of age or older Online reservations only No public restrooms available No burning of incense or scented sprays of any kind No photos or videos of the nap bus or its property without consent of TNE staff Guests will be held responsible for any loss or damage to the nap bus caused by themselves.

How do they keep it clean?

"We're gonna be changing the sheets in between every use, changing the pillow case between every use and we purchased bacteria killing wands," said Arcadipani.

How much will it cost?

They're still working out set prices, but prices will range between $15-25, per Arcadipani.

Where will it be?

They will drive to different locations each day, check their website for updated locations.

When will it open?

The plan is for a ribbon cutting in May.