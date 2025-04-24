'Swing High With Shane': Cayuga Heights Elementary to install inclusive playground swing in memory of student

Depew, N.Y. — Cayuga Heights Elementary has accepted a donation to install an inclusive swing in memory of Shane Norton III.

Shane was a beloved former student who passed away last spring, at just 8 years old, following a courageous battle with cancer.

The project, called “Swing High With Shane,” was born from the hearts of his kindergarten teacher and school counselor, who wanted to honor Shane’s legacy of kindness and inclusion.

"He was the type of kid that loved to include everybody," said Samantha Nowacezwski, Shane's mother.

"And even when we took him to random playgrounds, if he saw someone getting left out, he was the first one to go and ask them to play."

Cayuga Heights staff remember Shane as a bright, loving boy who left a lasting mark on everyone around him.

“He was a kind, kind boy,” said school counselor Allie Geary. “He just wanted everyone to feel welcome.”

After hearing about the effort, well-known local restaurant owner Russell Salvatore stepped in to cover the remaining cost of the swing — nearly $9,000.

“I love giving back,” Salvatore said at the check presentation. “If this school needs anything in the future, I want them to ask me. I’m here to help.”

Thanks to this gift, Shane’s legacy will live on as students of all abilities get to “swing high with Shane” for years to come.