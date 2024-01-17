'Swiftie Mafia' rooting for a Buffalo Bills win and appearance from Taylor Swift at Highmark Stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's a question on the minds of many, will Taylor Swift make an appearance at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park?

The Buffalo Bills are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs on Sunday and Swift has become a regular at Chiefs games as she supports Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

One group keeping a close watch on if the pop superstar comes to Orchard Park is the "Swiftie Mafia."

"I would love for her to come to Buffalo," said Crys Robinson, a proud member of the Swiftie Mafia and lifelong Buffalo Bills fan. "A woman named Danielle started the group this year to get a bunch of 'Swifties' together that live in the Western New York area."

Robinson is also a Bills season ticket holder who flies a Taylor Swift flag every time she tailgates in Orchard Park.

"It's been the best addition to our tailgate," said Robinson. "She brings so much happiness to her fans."

So what would be a perfect Sunday?

"A Bills win, and you know if I got to meet Taylor that would be amazing," said Robinson.

"It would be the best of both worlds for me," said Jane Rose. "The two things that I absolutely love the most would be coming together in one day. I think that's all anyone ever hopes for."

Rose is also a Bills season ticket holder and doesn't understand the negativity thrown at Swift for being at NFL games.

"I think it's important for people to realize that she is literally just supporting someone that she loves," said Rose. "She's not doing anything spiteful. She doesn't know how much she's being shown on camera. And I think people, in the words of Taylor Swift, need to calm down."

Both Robinson and Rose invite Swift to pay a visit to Orchard Park to experience what Bills Mafia has to offer.

Meanwhile, Swifties Mafia is hosting a "Taygating" event outside of Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

"We are hoping to get as many members as possible to stop by," said Robinson.