Sweet Success! Young cancer hero celebrates promising prognosis while raising thousands with signature sundae

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Her beaming smile says it all, Molly is cancer free!

We're so happy to pass along this positive news courtesy of Sweet Jenny's in Williamsville.

We first brought you Molly Kukulka's story in July.

The 10-year-old had recently been diagnosed with brain cancer and was preparing to have surgery at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

According to the family's GoFundMe page, the 9-hour surgery was a success, with doctors being able to fully remove the tumor with no cognitive effects. Molly will continue to be followed by her team at St. Jude and scanned every 3-months to ensure the tumor does not start to grow back.

Despite the battle she faced, this feisty little girl still wanted to give back and help others in need. "Sometimes it's hard to not think about yourself, even in tough times, but you can always do things for other people and you can do it for yourself," said Molly when she spoke with our Lia Lando last month.

That's how the Molly Vibes sundae was born. With the help of Sweet Jenny's, Molly created her signature dish complete with chocolate peanut butter cup ice cream and rainbow sprinkles.

On Tuesday, the popular ice cream, sweet and comic shop announced that $4,000 had been raised all to benefit the Children's Hospital of Buffalo Foundation.

Congratulations Molly!

