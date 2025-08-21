Sweet Home High School principal resigns, accepts new job as principal in North Carolina

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sweet Home Central School District Superintendent Dr. Michael V. Ginestre has confirmed to 7 News that he received a letter of resignation from Sweet Home High School Principal Derek Baker.

Ginestre said Baker has accepted a new position as a high school principal in the Wake County, North Carolina, School District. He was appointed by the Board of Education in Wake County during a meeting earlier this week.

According to Ginestre, Joseph Lucenti started as the interim principal at the high school on August 8 and will continue in the role until a permanent replacement is found.

You can read Ginestre's full statement below:

"Good Afternoon Sweet Home,



This afternoon, I received a letter of resignation from Sweet Home High School Principal, Derek Baker. Mr. Baker has accepted a new position as high school principal in the Wake County, North Carolina School District. He was appointed by the Board of Education in Wake County at their meeting last night. Mr. Joseph Lucenti started as the interim principal at the High School on August 8 and will continue in that role until a permanent replacement is found.



Mr. Baker is a fierce advocate for students. The relationships he built at our High School were unparallelled. He knew each student's personal story and what motivated them to perform in and out of the classroom. He knew about their family dynamics as well. He constantly talked to students about how to achieve their goals and be successful after graduating from Sweet Home. Mr. Baker spent countless hours caring for his students in ways not often seen by the public. He worked hard to ensure that each and every student at Sweet Home High School was on a path for success. Mr. Baker will be missed at Sweet Home, but we are very happy for the new opportunity that awaits him.



Please join me in congratulating Mr. Baker and in wishing him nothing but success in North Carolina.



Sincerely,



Michael V. Ginestre -- Superintendent of Schools"

In June, the Sweet Home Education Association (SHEA) held a vote that revealed overwhelming dissatisfaction with the district's top administrators, including Baker. The results showed 94% voted "no confidence" in Principal Baker and 97% voted "no confidence" in Superintendent Michael Ginestre and Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Toyia Wilson.

The president of SHEA told 7 News that more than 350 of the over 380 members within the teachers' union voted. Teachers' union representatives cited serious concerns about communication breakdowns, inconsistent decision-making and student safety issues.