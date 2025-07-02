'A lack of transparency': Sweet Home educators vote 'no confidence' in district leadership, principal resigns

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Educators and parents packed the Sweet Home school board meeting to voice concerns after a vote of "no confidence" in district leadership.

The Sweet Home Education Association (SHEA) held a vote in June, that revealed overwhelming dissatisfaction with the district's top administrators. The results showed 97% voted "no confidence" in Superintendent Michael Ginestre, 97% voted "no confidence" in Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Toyia Wilson and 94% voted "no confidence" in Sweet Home High School Principal Derek Baker.

The president of SHEA told me there are more than 380 members within the the teachers' union. Of that number, more than 350 voted.

Teachers' union representatives cited serious concerns about communication breakdowns, inconsistent decision-making and student safety issues.

"The teachers' union felt that there was a breakdown in communication, a lack of transparency, safety concerns that were a threat to the community and the buildings," said Mary Beth Bruce, Sweet Home Education Association Vice President.

Paul Szymendera, Sweet Home Education Association President, emphasized that their concerns have gone unaddressed despite multiple attempts to communicate with the school board.

"When we sound the alarm that something is not right, that we're doing it on behalf of our students, we're doing it on behalf of our teachers, parents, and community members, and at this point, the association has sent multiple communications to the school board with our concerns, and we have not received any communication back or responses yet," Szymendera said.

Parents at the meeting also expressed support for the educators' concerns.

"If the teachers are voting a no-confidence vote, that means that something's happening and something serious is happening. Well, maybe not the community knows every little detail in as an insider to the politics and the district, it's pretty clear that there's some serious things happening behind the scenes," said Jamie Mancine, a parent.

The board meeting lasted more than three and a half hours, including a second executive session. More than a dozen parents and teachers voiced their concerns during the public hearing portion of the meeting.

Board members acknowledged they heard the public comments but moved forward with their agenda.

Despite the vote of no confidence, the school board proceeded with approving Superintendent Ginestre's contract extension through June 30, 2029, along with a raise that brings his total salary to $214,348.50. This is the fourth amendment contract for Superintendent Ginsestre. He became superintendent for the school district in August 2021.

After the board voted, a majority of the people in attendance left because they were unhappy with the vote.

Additionally, in the wake of the no-confidence vote, Sweet Home High School Principal Derek Baker resigned last week. No further information has been provided regarding his resignation.