Suspect in shooting of three-year-old boy, three others, arraigned on gun, drug charges in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The suspect Buffalo police took into custody in connection to the shooting of four people, including a three-year-old boy, has been arraigned in Cheektowaga Town Court Thursday morning on gun and drug charges.

Dequan I. Richardson was arraigned on six charges in all: four felonies and two misdemeanors. The charges relate to drug and gun possession. Court documents indicate Richardson is accused of having a .25 caliber pistol and .223 caliber assault rifle in his possession, without a permit for either weapon. Charges include:



Two counts of criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree

Criminal possession of a firearm

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree - loaded firearm

Buffalo police announced yesterday that Richardson was taken into custody in connection to Monday's shooting, although they did not name him at the time. The shooting happened after 11 p.m. on Monday night, when police say the suspect opened fire on a large group of people gathered outside. The location is the site of the Ferry Grider Apartments, a Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority property.

A three-year-old boy remains in critical condition, and two men are being treated at ECMC. A fourth victim was grazed in the foot, he was treated and released.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone with tips or information to report it to (716) 847-2255.