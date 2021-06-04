Suspect in Niagara Metals shooting pleads not guilty to murder, criminal possession of a weapon

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Matthew Figura, the suspect in a deadly shooting at Niagara Metals on Thursday has pleaded not guilty to second degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon at Niagara Falls City Court on Friday.

Figura, is accused of shooting a man in the head at Niagara Metals, resulting in the man's death.

Figura then fled the scene and was captured by sheriff's deputies from Wyoming County.

Bail for Figura is set at $500,000 cash, $1 million insurance bond, or $1 million partial bond