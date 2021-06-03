Police: Suspect in fatal shooting at Niagara Metals taken into custody in Wyoming County

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police say the suspect in a fatal shooting at Niagara Metals has been taken into custody in Wyoming County.

Police responded to Niagara Metals located at 4861 Packard Drive around 8:15 a.m. Thursday and found a Niagara County man dead from a gunshot wound.

Officials say the suspect, 35-year-old Matthew H. Figura Jr. fled the scene.

Before he was taken into custody, he was last seen driving a black Nissan Frontier pickup truck with Virginia Plate ULV3324 and is believed to have connections throughout New York including Niagara Falls, Ransomville, Cambria, Lewiston, and Lockport.

This is a developing story, 7 Eyewitness News is working to learn more information. Stay tuned for updates as they become available.