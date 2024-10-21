Survey: One in five U.S. adults reports feeling lonely daily. What local resources are available to help?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — One in five U.S. adults reports feeling lonely daily.

That's the findings of a new Gallup National Health and Well-Being Index survey which says it's the highest number of reported loneliness in adults in the past two years.

To understand the local impact of loneliness and isolation on adults, 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo met with organizations working to address social wellness and a North Tonawanda man who says he knows the issue firsthand.

WKBW Detlaf Bradac waves from his porch in North Tonawanda. He has lived alone since his wife passed away five years ago.

Local Resources for Adults Dealing with Isolation and Loneliness



Erie County Senior Services 1-716-858-8526 Erie.Gov/SeniorServices



Feedmore WNY Services To Volunteer

"You try living alone for 5 years," says 65-year-old Detlaf Bradac of North Tonawanda.

Bradac, a retired engineer and architect, has lived in a home on Falconer Street for nearly 30 years.

"Since 1995, to care for my mother-in-law," said Bradac, "She passed away, my wife passed away 5 years ago. So I'm the last surviving heir,"

Bradac's sister and husband live in an upstairs apartment, but since his wife passed away he says most of the time he's by himself, and on some days not having anyone to talk to can be hard.

"Being alone and not being able to share my stories," said Bradac of the challenges of living by himself.

One of the local organizations looking to help address loneliness and isolation is Feedmore WNY which not only delivers healthy meals to 4800 clients but also works to become companions with many of the people it serves.

7 News was with Bradac when Feedmore arrived with his meal delivery.

"You guys made my day," Bradac said to Jay Smith who delivered his meal.

"I like that he talked to me, when he delivers my meals he chats for a minute or two, he's always helpful," said Bradac.

"You know sometimes you might be the only person that person sees throughout the day," said Smith Feedmore WNY's Chief Workforce Development Officer, "I think that's one of the reasons why folks work for organizations like Feedmore, because you have the opportunity to show care and compassion for other community members,"

Also working to help address loneliness and isolation in older adults is Erie County Senior Services.

"I think it's one the most important things that we are seeing in older adults right now," said Angela Marinucci, Commissioner of Senior Services for Erie County, "This is really the first generation of older adults where their children have moved because the world is their oyster, but they are here, and now they are wondering what does that mean for them and how do they make friendships when they are in their 60s and 70s and how do they stay involved"

To help the social wellness of older adults in Erie County works with more than 10,000 seniors at more than 30 senior centers which offer a variety of activities and classes.

"We want to get people out of their homes, and talking to people and connecting so that they feel that continued mental wellness, and mental activity and talking and social connecting because we have found that their physical wellness improves that social wellness," said Marinucci.

And Marinucci says social wellness begins with recognizing you're not alone.

"I think that everyone has had points in their life where they are feeling sad and disconnected so I what I want them to do is to reach out and meet other people, " said Marinucci.

And that could be a crucial resource for Detlaf, "I'm going to live another 20 years, longevity is in our family," said Bradac

