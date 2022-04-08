Supporting first responders on fish fry friday

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the past 18 years, the Kenilworth Fire Volunteer Fire Department has been frying up fish and serving hundreds to hungry customers in their dining hall. It's a fundraiser that brings in much needed money, but looks a little different these days.

"It's important to the fire hall because we can take and use the funds that we get to be able to support activities...it's important because the fire hall is really a family of people," said Bob Lundquist, Fire Commissioner.

They used to go through 700 fish each week, but now they're limited to drive-thru.

"We have runners that come running in...people in here will package the items up and take them right out to the cars, it's a matter of minutes once you get your order taken," said Lundquist.

🔥FISH FRY FRIDAY🔥



Lent is a huge time for Fire halls raise money. They’ve got a drive-thru here at Kenilworth Fire in the Town of Tonawanda for $15!



Every dollar earned supports your local first responders. @WKBW pic.twitter.com/U4pCs757qG — Taylor Epps (@taylor_epps_) April 8, 2022

He says it's a lot of work for them to put it all together, especially with a rise in prices.

"It is difficult...the price of fish, the price of the oil and fish barely fit in the container because we've had to go from Styrofoam to plastic," said Lundquist.

So they've had to raise their prices from $12 to $15. They say these changes are exactly why it's so important to have people support them.

"It starts at 4 o'clock in the afternoon, but we have people lining up at 3:30," said Lundquist.

You can get a beer battered fish fry, breaded fish fry, shrimp or chicken tender dinner for $15. It's drive-thru only at 84 Hawthorne in the Town of Tonawanda from 4-7pm.

They're also always looking for volunteers to join them, if interested, you can call 716-838-1219 or email kenilworthfiredept@hotmail.com