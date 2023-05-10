SUNY Fredonia professors join forces to make beautiful music as The Ekstasis Duo

FREDONIA, NY (WKBW-TV) — A few years ago two professors at SUNY Fredonia decided to put their talents together to create beautiful music. The result is The Ekstasis Duo.

With Natasha Farny on cello and Eliran Avni on piano the musicians have been performing nationally and released their debut album last Fall.

Natasha says they have been focusing on little known women composers, adding "We started to think about the fact that a lot of great works by woman are not on the programs in concert halls across the world."

Their CD is called "Women's Voices" and can be downloaded at their website. They are preparing for an upcoming recital May 21st at 3:30pm at Unity Church on Delaware in Buffalo.

Natasha says the way they came up with the duo's name "Ekstasis" "Which is a Greek word and that means ecstatic, And when we make music in general we have this feeling of ecstasy, this feeling of leaving the mundane realities of life and going into some higher plane of reality."

There's more information about The Ekstasis Duoat their website.