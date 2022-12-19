Watch Now
SUNY Erie Community College President resigns

David Balkin, president, SUNY Erie Community College.
Posted at 6:12 PM, Dec 19, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — SUNY Erie Community College announced Monday that they have accepted the resignation of the school president, Dr. David Balkin.

Balkin, who has been on suspension from the school since October, was appointed president in Feb. 2022.

Allegations filed with the college's human resources department led to an executive session with the school's board of trustees, who voted to suspend the president without pay.

Provost and Executive Vice President Adiam Tsegai, will serve as Officer-in-Charge of the college until a new President is appointed.

