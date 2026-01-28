BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — SUNY Buffalo State students went to 7 News with their frustrations about the school's snow cleanup.

One student who didn't want to be named said that it was very difficult to walk through campus on Tuesday

"I feel so bad for people with walkers, and canes," she said about getting to different halls. "It was impossible to get around...Only pathway we had was footprints of other students."

Of course, it does take time to clear significant snow accumulation, but some students I spoke to were confused as to why crews at the University at Buffalo were able to clear snow, but not Buffalo State. UB did have class on Wednesday.

"They should've had no school [Tuesday] and school [Wednesday] if anything," said Nehemiah Stephens, a Buffalo State sophomore.

WATCH: SUNY Buffalo State students frustrated with snow cleanup as classes get canceled

According to the National Weather Service, it snowed 1.4 inches at the Buffalo Airport between 7 a.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday. Students are confused as to why crews couldn't remove snow during that time.

Driving around campus, I did see a couple of plows removing snow, but by Wednesday afternoon, there was still a lot of work to get to in parking lots and paths.

"I think they did a very horrible job," said Stephens.

"It's getting better today," said student Tshaye Bell,

A Buffalo State spokesman sent me the following statement:



With snow removal and cleanup efforts ongoing in campus parking lots and sidewalks due to the winter storm accumulation, continued wind and drifting snow, Buffalo State has canceled all classes and activities for Wednesday, Jan. 28.

Our Facilities team prioritizes clearing areas that support accessibility needs and those with the highest campus traffic first. Thank you for your patience as this work continues. For accessibility concerns, please contact Facilities at (716) 878-6111.

Faculty in canceled classes should communicate with students via Brightspace and email to share important information and updates.

Buffalo State's non-essential and essential-remote employees should work via telecommuting Wednesday, where possible. Essential staff should report to work as directed.

All non-essential and essential-remote employees should discuss arrangements in advance with their supervisor. Non-essential and essential-remote employees who do not report to work must communicate the absence to their supervisor and charge the appropriate leave accruals, even when the university cancels classes and activities.

Due to the extreme cold temperatures forecasted for the coming days, please continue to limit your time outdoors. For employees that work outdoors, please discuss arrangements with your supervisor.