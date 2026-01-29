Buffalo State University employee says understaffing has led to delay in snow removal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Wednesday, Buffalo State University students shared their frustrations about the school's snow cleanup with us here at 7 News.
Classes and activities were canceled on Monday, then students had class on Tuesday, but classes and activities were canceled again on Wednesday for what the university said was "due to ongoing cleanup from the winter storm."
Then, on Thursday, Buffalo State canceled all classes and activities again. A school spokesperson said in a statement, "Snow removal and cleanup efforts continue in campus parking lots and sidewalks following additional snowfall and continued wind and drifting snow."
I asked if finances or issues with contractors had an impact on snow removal, but I was told "no."
However, a Buffalo State employee who removes snow told me differently. The employee wanted to remain anonymous, but told me:
“I've been working every day this week tirelessly. We have a very short staff, we are working the best that we can with what we have. Just want everybody to know we do care we want to make sure everybody's good, but we need you guys to bear with us.”
Interim President of Buffalo State, Bonita Durand, said the following in a letter to the campus community:
"Dear Campus Community,
I am writing to update you on the snow removal process. About 75% of campus parking lots and walkways have been cleared with work continuing from our Facilities team. We appreciate your patience and understanding throughout this process.
In addition to clearing lots and walkways, piles of snow are being moved from campus locations to a spot west of campus in order to free up space.
In the best interests of your safety, we are asking that if your vehicle is within parking lots I-39 and R-14 (campus map [suny.buffalostate.edu]) that you move it immediately. Plows have been unable to completely clear snow in these lots due to the presence of vehicles that have not moved for days.
By 7 p.m. today, vehicles in those lots should be moved as follows: In I-39, vehicles should be moved from the north end of the lot (near Iroquois Drive) to the south end (near Houston Gym), which has already been cleared. In R-14 (near the barn), vehicles are asked to move to lot R-13, which is located just across Rockwell Road. Once R-14 is cleared, we will send out another message asking you to move your vehicles back to R-14.
As a friendly reminder, overnight parking between 1 and 6 a.m. is prohibited on the Buffalo State campus, except for lots G-22, I-39 and R-14. Violators may be ticketed and/or towed. Fines incurred for vehicles towed from unauthorized areas are the responsibility of the vehicles’ registrants and/or users. For further information, review Buffalo State's parking rules and regulations [parkingservices.buffalostate.edu]."