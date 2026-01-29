Buffalo State University employee says understaffing has led to delay in snow removal

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Wednesday, Buffalo State University students shared their frustrations about the school's snow cleanup with us here at 7 News.

Classes and activities were canceled on Monday, then students had class on Tuesday, but classes and activities were canceled again on Wednesday for what the university said was "due to ongoing cleanup from the winter storm."

Then, on Thursday, Buffalo State canceled all classes and activities again. A school spokesperson said in a statement, "Snow removal and cleanup efforts continue in campus parking lots and sidewalks following additional snowfall and continued wind and drifting snow."

I asked if finances or issues with contractors had an impact on snow removal, but I was told "no."

However, a Buffalo State employee who removes snow told me differently. The employee wanted to remain anonymous, but told me:

“I've been working every day this week tirelessly. We have a very short staff, we are working the best that we can with what we have. Just want everybody to know we do care we want to make sure everybody's good, but we need you guys to bear with us.”

Interim President of Buffalo State, Bonita Durand, said the following in a letter to the campus community: