Sunflowers of Sanborn open for the 2022 season

SANBORN, N.Y. (WKBW) — One of WNY's most Instagrammable destinations is back open for the 2022 season. Sunflowers of Sanborn is back with U-pick flowers, corn mazes, apple cannons and more.

"It's a great place to come and forget your troubles, relax for the day and just walk around and enjoy yourself," said Louise Brachmann, Owner.

It's free parking and free admission. Flowers are $1 each.

"You can come here and walk around, you don't need to spend a dime," said Brachmann.

There's also plenty to eat from ice cream to their new wood-fired pizza. Food and activities is how they make their money, which Brachmann says she appreciates after a difficult season.

"We haven't had rain. Our first rain was two weeks ago," said Brachmann.

So the flowers are just now starting to bloom, she says expect to see more sprouting as the weeks go by. It's also an opportunity to visit a working farm.

"All of us working people that spend countless hours worried about how we're gonna pay our bills, how we're going to feed our families and how we're gonna feed all of you. It's great because people get a whole new understanding of what we do and they appreciate where everything comes from," said Brachmann.

They have events going on weekends in August, starting the 12th and are open daily from 11-8pm at 3311 Saunders Settlement Road.