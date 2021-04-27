Suncliff Inn On The Lake a former summer home is now a cultural and event center

DERBY, NY (WKBW-TV) — What was once the Schmidts and Schoellkopfs summer house is now the SunCliff Inn on the Lake. It's been transformed into a cultural and event center. Dr. David Johnson and his business partner Brenda Shaw bought it a few years ago from the Catholic Dioceses.

Built between 1913 and 1917, the fifteen acre property sits right on Lake Erie. The building is twenty-seven thousand square feet with a maze of rooms covering three stories. According to David "It's been empty for a few years now so we had to do a lot. We painted, we fixed the gutters, roof and all of the plumbing."

The plan was to make it a welcome place for artists of all kinds. David says "It's a cultural center so it's a place where artists can come and inspire each other."

They have music several nights a week. Open for dinner by reservation Wednesday through Sunday and they have already hosted over fifty weddings.

It's been a hands on mission. David has done much of the painting inside and out himself. It's been a lot of work over the past few years but as David points out "Its a labor of love."

A musician and artist himself, many of Davids works hang throughout the building. You can find more information about Suncliff Inn on The Lake at their website.