Sun Country, new low-cost airline, begins service in Buffalo

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New Yorkers now have a new low-cost option for flying in and out of Buffalo.

Sun Country Airlines began non-stop service Thursday from Buffalo to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Flights will depart every Thursday and Sunday for as low as $79 each way.

The Minnesota-based airline offers service to 80 destinations, including Charleston, Jacksonville, Spokane and Vancouver.

On Tuesday, low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines announced it was launching daily non-stop service from Buffalo to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas starting August 9.