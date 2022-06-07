Frontier Airlines to launch nonstop service from Buffalo to Las Vegas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — You'll soon have another option to travel from the Queen City to Sin City.

Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines will launch daily nonstop service from Buffalo to Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas beginning August 9.

The new service will provide direct competition to Southwest Airlines, which is currently the only carrier serving Buffalo to offer direct service to Las Vegas. Southwest offers flights to McCarran Las Vegas Airport, and the majority of its flights between the two cities have a layover in another city.

Frontier is offering introductory fares starting at $99 for travel booked by 11:59 p.m. on June 13 for travel from August 9 through October 5, although the airline's base fare does not include a refund option, carry-on bag, checked luggage or a pre-reserved seating assignment. Travel on August 31 and September 6 to 7 do not qualify for the special fare.

Las Vegas becomes Frontier's ninth nonstop destination from Buffalo. Other destinations include Orlando, Myrtle Beach and Cancun, Mexico.

